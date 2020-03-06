|
|
Patricia Gilroy
Middlesex - Patricia Gilroy, 84, longtime resident of Middlesex, NJ died Monday, March 2, 2020. Patricia was born on September 7, 1935, in Pittston, PA to Vincenzo Giuseppe Gubitoso and Anna Marie Petroziello Gubitoso. She married the late Paul Gilroy Sr. in 1955. She was a longtime employee and retiree of AT&T.
Patricia was lovingly known as "Gram" to her family and people close to her. She loved to travel, cook, and attend church on a regular basis. She was a devout Catholic and spent two hours every day praying for family, friends, and anyone in need. Family was her life. Patricia gave them countless happy memories and was fully devoted to them, their happiness, and their safety. She truly lived by her morals and values and instilled them in her family.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband Paul and 7 siblings.
She is survived by her sons Paul Jr. and wife Aida, and Patrick and wife Debbie; five grandchildren Danielle and husband Danny, Meredith and husband Jon, Andrea and husband Andrew, James Paul and fiancé Amanda and Sonny; three great grandchildren Veronica, Dominic and Gia; sister Gloria Connors; and sister-in-law Jeanette Gubitoso.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 9, 2020, at 9am from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William Street, Pittston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William Street, Pittston. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming. Friends may call Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Patricia's church, Our Lady of Mount Virgin, 650 Harris Ave, Middlesex, NJ 08846. To leave an on-line condolence, visit Patricia's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020