Patricia H. Jacot - Guillarmod
North Plainfield - Patricia H. Jacot - Guillarmod 67, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville.
Born in New Brunswick, Patricia resided in Metuchen for 12 years before settling to North Plainfield with her family in 1965.
She graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1971 and was a longtime communicant of St. Luke's RC Church in North Plainfield.
Mrs. Jacot - Guillarmod enjoyed caring for animals, gardening, tending to her yard, crafts and listening to music.
She also liked taking trips down to the Jersey Shore, visiting the casinos and spending time with friends but her fondest moments were spent with her children and grandchildren. Patricia was always proud and fortunate enough to be able to attend all of their sporting events and activities.
Predeceased by mother Dorothy Meidhof, surviving are her husband of 48 years, Jean Jacques "John"; daughter, Kristie Reed (John) of South Plainfield; son, Shawn Jacot - Guillarmod of Long Valley; father, Allen V. Meidhof of Branchburg; brother, Joseph Smela and his wife Donna of Oklahoma; sister in - law, Rainy Hillis and her husband Mark of New Mexico; brothers in - law, Daniel Jacot - Guillarmod and his wife Rudie and Dave Jacot - Guillarmod and his wife Laura all of New Mexico and grandchildren, Baylee, Tyler, Ean, Jack, Jenna, Torrie, John, Taylor and Julianna. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral Services are private and have been entrusted to the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Patricia will be laid to rest at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
To offer the Jacot - Guillarmod family online messages of sympathy please visit Patricia's webpage at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.