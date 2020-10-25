Patricia Hughes
Carteret - Patricia Hughes, 60 of Carteret passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.
Born in East Orange, Patricia was a resident of Carteret for 25 years and was a kind hearted, caring and generous person. She was a hard and dedicated worker and was employed for many years with Hoagland Longo, Esq., was a dog lover and enjoyed traveling to Vermont. Patricia was a loving mother, sister, aunt, niece and cousin who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Patricia was predeceased by her father, James White; brother in law, Christopher Prongay as well as her father in law, Wallace Hughes. Surviving are her husband, Brian Hughes; son, Mario Melillo; mother, Jeanette Dye; step father, Brian Dye; step mother, Carol White; sisters, Alice Prongay and Liz Olexson; nephews, Christopher and Alexander; mother in law, Claire Hughes along with many loving aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com