Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Patricia J. Karbowski Obituary
Patricia J. Karbowski

North Brunswick - Patricia J. Karbowski died Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 86.

She was born in Schenectady, New York and has lived in North Brunswick since 1965. Patricia worked in the printing department of Rutgers University for 10 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Karbowski in 1978; her son Martin Karbowski; her daughter Karen Tinsley; her granddaughter Lisa Karbowski; her parents, Peter and Amelia (Benequisto) Marinelli and her longtime companion Miles Pilosi. She is survived by her son Stanley Karbowski of Howell; her daughter Valerie Jennings and her husband Joseph of North Brunswick; seven grandchildren - Joseph and Matthew Karbowski, Michael (Mandi) Elko, Leigh (Jennifer) Elko, Andre M. Nistico, Kareen Tinsley, Stacy Tinsley and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 16, 2019
