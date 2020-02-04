Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
Bradley Beach, NJ
Patricia J. Robertson Obituary
Patricia J. Robertson

Neptune City - Patricia J. Robertson 79, of Neptune City, NJ died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Preferred Care at Wall. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Patty lived in Fords for 25 years before moving to Neptune City in 1986. Patty worked as a professional cook for Food-town, Neptune City until her retirement. She was a parishioner and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Bradley Beach, NJ.

Patty was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Thomas C. Robertson in 2015, her daughter Kelly Robertson Nichols in 2009. Surviving are her daughter Sharon Delaney and her husband Rich of Shark River Hills, NJ, her son Thomas Robertson and his wife Lisa of Medford Lakes, NJ, her beloved grandchildren David, Veronica, Thomas, Robert, Alexis and Tristan, her sisters Geraldine Doyle, Veronica Maguire, and Antoinette Syring, as well as many nieces and nephews in America and Ireland.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10 AM at Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach, NJ. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricia's name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
