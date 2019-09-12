Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Janus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Janus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Janus Obituary
Patricia Janus

South Plainfield - Patricia M. Janus, 82, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born and raised in Newark, Patricia had been a resident of South Plainfield for over 60 years.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and tending to her cats.

Predeceased by a daughter Cathy Doyle, surviving is her husband, Walter; children, Susie Ford and her husband Don of Phoenix, AZ., Walter and his wife Grace, Joseph and his wife Gloria all of South Plainfield and Mark and his wife Diane of Frenchtown; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-8pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30am in the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

For additional information please visitation www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now