Patricia Janus
South Plainfield - Patricia M. Janus, 82, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Newark, Patricia had been a resident of South Plainfield for over 60 years.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles and tending to her cats.
Predeceased by a daughter Cathy Doyle, surviving is her husband, Walter; children, Susie Ford and her husband Don of Phoenix, AZ., Walter and his wife Grace, Joseph and his wife Gloria all of South Plainfield and Mark and his wife Diane of Frenchtown; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-8pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30am in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
For additional information please visitation www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 12, 2019