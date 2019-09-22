|
|
Patricia Kocher Krainski
Old Bridge - Patricia Kocher Krainski, age 67 of Old Bridge, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in New Brunswick, she had lived in Old Bridge for many years. Patricia was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her parents George and Ether Kocher and her bother George Kocher.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Raymond, her children Allen Krainski and his wife Suzanne, Dina Krainski, her grandchildren Tiara Smith, Hunter and Hailey Krainski, her sisters Arlene Scheer, Nancy Manning and JoAnne Kocher.
Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St Sayreville will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.
A private cremation will follow.
Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019