Patricia L. Barry
Hillsborough - Patricia L. Barry passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Somerville, NJ. She was born in Freeland, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late John and Helen Lehan. Mrs. Barry was a resident of Hillsborough, NJ for the past 30 years. Prior to that she lived in Manville, NJ for 20 years. She was a homemaker who loved being with her family. Mrs. Barry was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. For many years she was an active volunteer and had been involved in organizing many charitable community activities. Mrs. Barry started her organizing of charity events with Hands Across America in 1986. She started the Manville Food Pantry in Manville, NJ which she ran for over 20 years before retiring. Mrs. Barry was also very involved with raising money for flood victims over the years. In 1991 she received the Star Award as a Special Population Volunteer. She was also Honored with the Manville Mayoral Citizenship Award for her many years of giving to her community. Mrs. Barry was dedicated to helping others. She was predeceased by a daughter Geraldine Tomko, a son Larry Tomko and a sister Jean Catrone. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Leo Barry, a son Paul Tomko and his fiancée Dawn, a daughter Melissa Tomko and a sister Pauline Mishinski. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home in Manville, NJ. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to: Food Bank Network of Somerset County, 9 Easy Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 15, 2019