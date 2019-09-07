|
|
Patricia M. DeNise
South Plainfield - Patricia M. DeNise, 89, passed away peacefully just short of her 90th birthday at home on September 4, 2019.
Born and raised in in North Plainfield, Patricia was a long time resident of North Plainfield until she settled to South Plainfield 22 years ago. A member of First Baptist Church in South Plainfield, Patricia enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She often knitted winter hats for the homeless in her spare time.
Predeceased by her siblings, June DeNise, Gloria Stotesbury, Alfred NeNise and Benjamin DeNise; surviving are her sister, Sandra Tharp of South Plainfield; nephews and godson, Donald, Alfred and Dennis and nieces, Tammy, Eddy, Kathy, Holly, Lisa, Debbie and Joanne. She will also be missed by her great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Hillside Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Avenue, Scotch Plains NJ 07060 on September 9, 2019 at 12:30PM. Family and friends may gather at McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the First Baptist Building Fund, 201 Hamilton Blvd, South Plainfield NJ 07080 or to a local animal shelter.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 7, 2019