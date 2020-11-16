1/1
Patricia M. (Nee: Valenti) Poulson
Patricia M. Poulson (Nee: Valenti)

Monroe Township - Patricia M. Poulson (Nee: Valenti) 77, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, at Summer Hill Nursing Home in Old Bridge.

Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Monroe Township for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Valenti, her son Rodney Poulson and her brothers, Joseph Valenti and Vincent Valenti.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Rodney W. Poulson, her son Randy Poulson and his wife Michelle, granddaughters Nicole and Victoria, her sister Maryann Kenny and her husband Kevin and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was private under the direction of Kurzawa Funeral Home.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
