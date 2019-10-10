|
Patricia "Patsy" McCrone
Perth Amboy - Patricia "Patsy" McCrone ( nee Grohosky ), 80 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy with her family by her side.
Patsy was born in Bronx, New York and was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was a Dental Assistant for various Dental Offices throughout the Middlesex County area. She was a parishioner of the Good Shepherd Parish at Holy Spirit Church. She enjoyed playing various games of chance and was very creative.
She is preceded in death by loving parents Raymond Sr. and Mary (nee Sasala) and a grandson Michael McCrone.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years Richard Sr.; beloved mother of Richard Jr. and his wife Patricia and Kenneth and his wife Nancy McCrone; dear sister of Mryna Grohosky, Bonnie Lee and Raymond Grohosky Jr.; adored grandmother of Richard III, Lauren and Jessica McCrone; cherished great ~ grandmother of Teddy & Rayven.
We begin to leave on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019