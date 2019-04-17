|
|
Patricia McKay Nycz
Edison - Patricia A. McKay Nycz passed in Clearfield, PA on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born in Muhlenberg Hospital, Plainfield, NJ. Pat graduated from John P. Stevens High School in Edison in 1978. She worked as an executive secretary for Merck & Co. in Rahway for 30 years. Patty loved tending to her flowers and gardens and especially loved raising her collies.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Pearl and Thomas McKay, Jr. and her beloved brother-in-law Edward J. Pedersen. She is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law Jill McKay Pedersen and Brian Carter; her beloved first husband Joseph A. Destephan; her beloved collie Jackie; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019