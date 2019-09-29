|
|
Patricia (Daly) Meade
Spotswood - Patricia (Daly) Meade passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at home. She was 87.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she resided in Brooklyn before relocating to Spotswood 64 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2018, she was a licensed public accountant for Bonamici & Colletti CPA for over 40 years. She was also treasurer of Aquatic Service Inc. for over 60 years.
Pat took great joy in attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was an avid sports fanatic who loved the NY Mets, the Dallas Cowboys and the NJ Devils. Her favorite pastimes included visiting the Casinos and playing the Lottery. She was an active Republican and served many years as Committee Woman for Spotswood and the Middlesex County Republican Committee. She and her husband Charles were devout members of the Immaculate Conception Church and School, where all 7 of their children attended. She was a past President of the Spotswood Columbiettes and a member of the Spotswood American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2010; daughter, Megan, in 1975; brothers, Eugene "Gene" Daly and Paul Daly and sisters, Joan O'Callaghan and Carol Smirk.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles Jr. and Kevin and his wife, Teri; five daughters, Cathie Parke, Christine Berner and her husband, John, Kellen Decker and her husband, John, Kerry Raymond and her husband, Ron and Patricia "Patti" Meade-Syvertsen and her husband, Paul; nine grandchildren, Paul Parke, John Michael Berner and his wife, Victoria, Ronnie Raymond, Kevin Meade Jr. and his fiancée, Rachel, Carter Meade, Mitchell Meade, PJ Syvertsen, Shay Decker and Sara Decker, and one great-granddaughter, Aria Jo Berner.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 9:45 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will follow at Spotswood Reformed Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, September 30th, from 4-9 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made, in her memory, to the Spotswood Volunteer Fire Department, 495 Main Street, Spotswood, NJ 08882 (www.spotswoodfire.org) - or - Immaculate Conception Church, 18 South Street, Spotswood, NJ 08882 (www.chicspotswood.com)
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019