South River - Patricia Nielsen, age 84 of South River, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side. Born in Pennsylvania she had resided in New Jersey for most of her life. Before her retirement Patricia was employed as a machine operator for Johnson & Johnson in Milltown.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Carl J Nielsen, son Jeffrey C. Nielsen and son in-law Dan Kaminsky. She is survived by her children and their spouse, Kevin and Sandra Nielsen, Janet Nielsen, Kenneth Nielsen, Nancy Kaminsky and daughter in-law Christine Nielsen, her grandchildren Walter Wenzel Jr, Amanda D'Anna, Jessica Nielsen, Caitlyn Kaminsky, Daniel Kaminsky Jr, Jason Kaminsky, Karl Nielsen, Thomas Nielsen, Mark Pacheco and Brandon Pacheco, her great grandchildren Nicolette Wenzel, Weston Wenzel, Wyatt Wenzel, Madison D'Anna, Easton D'Anna, Daniel Kaminsky III, Gracie Kaminsky and Avery Moore.

Funeral services will be held 8:15am Saturday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with a 9am funeral Mass is being offered at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, South River, burial to follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 4pm to 8pm.

Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 11, 2019
