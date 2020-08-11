Patricia "Trish" O'Keefe



Manville - Patricia "Trish" O'Keefe passed away suddenly, on August 10, 2020. Trish was born on May 6, 1963 in Somerville, NJ to the late Marie and Nicholas O'Keefe. She was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School West in 1981 where she was a softball superstar.



She was an avid Mets fan and lover of all pets. She is predeceased by her brother Nicholas O'Keefe, Jr. and is survived by her brothers Brian O'Keefe, Thomas O'Keefe, his wife Misty, Robert O'Keefe, his wife Lucinda, Edmund O'Keefe, John O'Keefe and her sisters, Regina Levash, Ellen Melitski, her husband Michael, Barbara Kujawa and her husband Robert. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who she loved like her own. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the ASPCA in her honor as there was never an animal she met that didn't deserve a treat or two or three… Services are private.









