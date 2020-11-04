Patricia O'Keeffe Stabile
North Plainfield - Patricia O'Keeffe Stabile 78, died Monday November 2, 2020 at Overlook Hospital in Summit. Pat was born in Plainfield and lived in North Plainfield her entire life. She was a retired elementary school teacher, having worked in Bridgewater-Raritan school district, teaching fourth and fifth grades for over 37 years. She was a graduate of Trenton State College. She was a member of the North Plainfield Library Advisory Board and the Library's "Soil Sisters" landscaping volunteers.
Pat was an avid reader, who also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, baking, watching British mysteries on PBS, spending time with her longtime friends, gardening, doing yardwork, and her fat cat, Jazz. Surviving is her son Skip Stabile and his wife Carolina Galhardo, and brother Robert and his wife Jane, of Pilot, Virginia.
A private viewing will be followed by a Funeral Mass Friday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in North Plainfield. Burial will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to: Friends of the North Plainfield Memorial Library, 6 Rockview Avenue, North Plainfield, NJ 07060. Arrangement entrusted to Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home of North Plainfield. www.scarpalasrosasfh.com