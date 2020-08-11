1/
Patricia O'Rear
Patricia O'Rear

Edison - Patricia Ann O'Rear, 60 of Edison lost her battle to cancer surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

A loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend; Pat loved everyone. It didn't matter how long she knew you, there was never a birthday without your favorite birthday cake or a baby born without a crocheted baby blanket. (The last of which was crocheted while on hospice care) And forget about mentioning eggplant parm! You would get a phone call the next morning to let you know that she made a you a tray. She would say that she was up early and that it was no big deal. Patricia was employed by Zack Painting for most of her life; working until she physically couldn't anymore. The "Zack's" as well as all of her co-workers were considered family.

Pat is survived by her husband of 25 years, David O'Rear; son, Robert Legeny and his wife Jennifer; daugher, Samantha Legeny; step daughter, Nacole O'Rear; grandchildren, David, Tyler, Cooper, Max, Ava and Cash; sisters, Ann Medvetz and her husband Don, Julie Wunder and her husband Ray; Niece, Emily; nephews, John and Matt along with many many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Funeral services will begin at 10am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
