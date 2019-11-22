|
Patricia Pogers Pogroszewski
Patricia Pogers Pogroszewski, age 81 of Sayreville, passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy, she was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Miss Pogers worked at Rutgers University in the Agriculture Department, where she retired after 32 years of service. She belonged to the Sodality and Catholic Young Adult Club. Miss Pogers was the first crowner in the newly-built Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville, where she was a lifelong communicant. She enjoyed traveling, Broadway shows, reading and going to the beach.
She is predeceased by her parents Anne and Bill Pogers-Pogroszewski of Sayreville, her brother Bill Pogroszewski of Virginia Beach, VA, and her brother in law Walter E. Stratton of Cape Cod, MA.
Surviving are her sisters Janice Stratton of Cape Cod, MA, and Mary Jane Daniels of Sayreville, her sister in law Jo Ann Pogroszewski of Virginia Beach, VA and her nieces and nephews Tammy and Don Triano of Brick, NJ, Walter & Lisa Stratton, James Stratton of Cape Cod, MA, Robert Pogroszewski and Billie Jo Pogroszewski both of Virginia Beach, VA and Tiffany Pogroszewski Allen of Murfueson, TN and 12 great nieces and Nephews and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was entrusted to Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville. A funeral mass will be announced at a later date.
