Patricia R. (Galindo) Lund
Patricia R. (nee Galindo) Lund

Edison - Patricia R. (nee: Galindo) Lund, 70, of Edison, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the JFK Medical Center, Edison.

Born in Staten Island NY, she had been a lifelong resident of Edison. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Rudolph Lund, her daughter, Tamara Lund of Edison, her son, Michael Lund and his wife Claudia, of Jersey City, her granddaughter, Lilyanna, her sister, Phyllis Moyle of North Brunswick, her brother, Michael Galindo and his wife Laurie, of Jackson, also surviving are two nieces, two nephews and two grandnieces. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed with an interment in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
