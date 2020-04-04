|
|
Patricia Rytel Perkins
Easton, PA - Patricia Rytel Perkins, 82, of Easton, PA, and formerly of Carteret, NJ, died on April 2, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ; daughter of the late William and Margaret Dewar.
She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a kind, caring and supportive woman. Family was extremely important to Patricia and she loved spending time with them.
Throughout her career, Patricia worked in various positions in the hospitality industry. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA. A former parishioner of St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Carteret, NJ.
Patricia will be dearly missed by her daughter, Margaret E. McCool and husband Darrin; granddaughters, Abbey and Ainsley McCool; godson, Billy Austin; nieces, nephews and her beloved Yorkie, Gizmo. Patricia was preceded in death by her Husbands, James Perkins, a veteran of the US Navy and Francis John Rytel; sisters, Anna Drovon, Agnes Faust, twin Veronica "Ronnie" Austin and brothers, Bill and Joe Dewar.
A mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020