|
|
Patricia Scotto
Woodbridge - Patricia Scotto, 83, of Woodbridge passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Jersey City, Patricia resided in Woodbridge for many years. She owned her own company, Luxury Theater and Dining, which facilitated trips from New Jersey to New York's Great White Way. She was a member of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and of Catholic Daughters of America Court Fidelis 636 Carteret. She enjoyed traveling and going to the theatre, as well as the New York Knicks and New York Giants. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Scotto, Sr., in 1992. She is also predeceased by her siblings, John Bronder, Catherine Sheil, Rosemary Murray, and Evelyn Vrecenak, and her daughter, Patricia Bonacorsa. Surviving are her children, Mary Jo Forte and her husband Michael, Joseph Scotto and his partner James Goubeaux, Margaret Vallaro and her husband Mark, and son-in-law, Don Bonacorsa, Sr.; and her grandchildren, Patty Scholz and her husband Joseph, Don Bonacorsa, Jr. and his wife Tina, Katie Ferrie and her husband Robert, Michael Kassimatis and his husband Peter, Becca, Mark, Jr., and Bella Vallaro. Also surviving are six great grandchildren, Anthony Ferrie, Joey Scholz, Jr., Michael Ferrie, Julianna Scholz, and Gabriella and Sofia Bonacorsa.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, or NJ, https://nj.wish.org/
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020