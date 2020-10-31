Patricia Tharp
Somerset - Patricia Tharp, 62, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home in Somerset, New Jersey.
Mrs. Tharp was born May 26, 1958 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Peter and Patricia (Manning) Niziolek. Patricia was raised in New Brunswick, she relocated to North Brunswick, where she lived for 25 years. She then relocated to East Brunswick before settling in Somerset.
Patricia owned and operated a gas station in North Brunswick as well as European Dry Cleaners in Milltown. She later went on Managing Thrifty Car Rental in East Brunswick and a local laundromat before her retirement. Patricia was also affiliated with the Garden State Soccer League.
Mrs. Tharp was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tharp in 2010 and her former husband, Sinasi Kose in 2014.
She is survived by her companion, William "Bill" Giannotto; her sons, Ahmet Kose and his wife Nina and Erkan Kose; her sister, Karen Orazi and her husband Vinny; her grandson, Theo Kose; her nephew, Daniel, his wife Ashley and their daughter Sofia; and many cousins, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or
www. shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
.