Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Wallace Obituary
Patricia Wallace

Toms River - Patricia Wallace, 87, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City she moved to East Brunswick, Fullerton, California, and finally settled in Toms River. A devoted wife and mother she enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Robert, 4 children, Deborah Holsten, Jeanne Van Middlesworth, Robert Wallace Jr., and Lori Wallace. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements are private.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.