|
|
Patricia Wallace
Toms River - Patricia Wallace, 87, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City she moved to East Brunswick, Fullerton, California, and finally settled in Toms River. A devoted wife and mother she enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Robert, 4 children, Deborah Holsten, Jeanne Van Middlesworth, Robert Wallace Jr., and Lori Wallace. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements are private.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019