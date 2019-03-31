Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home
16 W. Church St.
Jamesburg, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home
16 W. Church St.
Jamesburg, NJ
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home
16 W. Church St.
Jamesburg, NJ
Liturgy
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Jamesburg, NJ
Patricia (Katona) Zipf

Patricia (Katona) Zipf Obituary
Patricia (Katona) Zipf

Jamesburg - Patricia (Katona) Zipf, 71, of Jamesburg died Friday, March 29th at Kindred Hospital, Rahway.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Mrs. Zipf and her family moved to Jamesburg in 1971.

She had worked for NJ Bell in Perth Amboy and South River and Monroe Township Library before retiring in 2002.

Mrs. Zipf is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Violet Katona, and is survived by her husband, James, daughters, Jennifer Zipf and husband Boris and Allison Saunders and husband Jesse, three grandchildren, Emily, Colin, and Oliver, sister Judy Katona, brother Greg Katona, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will begin Wednesday, April 3rd at 9:30 am at the Lester Memorial Home, 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg, followed by a 10am funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.

Entombment shall be at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday from 4pm-8pm and Wednesday from 8:30am-9:30am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Church or the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org).

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home, please visit

LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
