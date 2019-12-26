|
|
Patrick Flanagan
Monroe - Patrick Henry Flanagan, 84, of Monroe, formerly of Old Bridge, died on Monday December 23, 2019 at the New Jersey Veterans Medical Center, East Orange surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, he was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Sea Bees during the Korean War and was proud to have walked with the Navy in President Eisenhower's Inauguration Parade. Before retiring he owned All Purpose Contracting Co. where he proudly constructed many buildings throughout New Jersey. He loved his family, scratch offs and playing the lottery.
Son of the late Nicholas and Sophie Menzynski Flanagan he is also predeceased by his brothers Nick and Mickey; his sisters Laura and Patricia; his grandchildren Shaun and Nichole Flanagan and his son-in-law Bob Pace. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Georgann Pcolar Flanagan; his children Patricia Auriemma and her husband John, Joseph Flanagan and his wife Karen, Kathleen Pace, Susie Baughn, Patrick "PJ" Flanagan and his wife Lisa Hooley, Kimberly Bouchard and her husband Michael, George Flanagan and Robert Flanagan and his wife Colleen; his brothers Jimmy and Joseph Flanagan; his sister Katherine "Kiki" Volpe; his grandchildren Jennifer, Kathryn, Joe, Emily, Peggy, April, John, Joe, Lori, Kimberly, Shelly, Patrick, Lorie, Parker, Cody, Ryan, Bryce, Cailin and Aidan; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 4:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 to 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center or East Orange V.A. Medical Center.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019