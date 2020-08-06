Patrick James Mc Donnell



Edison - Patrick James Mc Donnell, 55, of Edison passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.



Born in Jersey City, Patrick was a lifelong resident of Edison. He received his First Communion and Confirmation at Saint Matthews Church in Edison. Patrick worked as a carpenter, roofer, and handyman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as his favorite dogs Mia & Buddy.



Surviving are his parents, Patrick and Frances Mc Donnell; two brothers, Michael and his wife Maggie of Sewaren & Thomas and his wife Katherine of Chico CA; and his sister, Michele Tomasino and her husband Peter of Edison; his 3 nieces, Kelsey, Britany, and Danielle; his nephew, Petey; his grandniece, Stella; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-8 pm and Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10-11am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27) Metuchen. A Funeral Home service will be held Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.









