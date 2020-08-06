1/1
Patrick James McDonnell
Patrick James Mc Donnell

Edison - Patrick James Mc Donnell, 55, of Edison passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Jersey City, Patrick was a lifelong resident of Edison. He received his First Communion and Confirmation at Saint Matthews Church in Edison. Patrick worked as a carpenter, roofer, and handyman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as his favorite dogs Mia & Buddy.

Surviving are his parents, Patrick and Frances Mc Donnell; two brothers, Michael and his wife Maggie of Sewaren & Thomas and his wife Katherine of Chico CA; and his sister, Michele Tomasino and her husband Peter of Edison; his 3 nieces, Kelsey, Britany, and Danielle; his nephew, Petey; his grandniece, Stella; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-8 pm and Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10-11am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27) Metuchen. A Funeral Home service will be held Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
