Patrick Joseph Mulrooney
Branchburg - Patrick Joseph "Joe" Mulrooney, 90, peacefully passed away on April 7th, surrounded by his loving family. Patrick was born on May 13, 1928. He was the second of nine children born to Patrick and Ann (McInnerney) Mulrooney. Though he was their smallest baby, he grew to be 6'7"-the epitome of a gentle giant. All his life, he cared deeply for everyone and took his responsibilities seriously. He helped take care of his family as a young man, even attending parent-teacher conferences for his siblings when his parents could not. His sharp intellect and strong work ethic earned him a scholarship to St. Michael's Diocesan High School in Brooklyn, NY, of which he is a proud graduate.
When Patrick married Margaret (Sullivan) Mulrooney in 1955, he became not only her husband, but a lifelong partner in all things. While many husbands of that era were focused on their careers and left the housework and child-rearing to their wives, Patrick was active in both realms. He was a dedicated employee of Bell Labs for 38 years but would happily pitch in to do chores. If Margaret was sick, he wouldn't just order food out; he would make breakfast for dinner or grill hot dogs for his children. Whenever someone needed help, Patrick would be there with a smile, ready to lend a helping hand.
Patrick found joy in the simple things in life: watching baseball games on television, sorting through papers in his armchair, and of course, eating sweets. He had a massive sweet tooth; he once tackled a half gallon of ice cream with his sister, Kathleen, armed with nothing but a spoon. Decades later, a Klondike bar for an afternoon treat could bring a smile of childlike joy to his face. His affinity for sugar mirrored his own sweet personality. After leaving his hometown of Brooklyn, NY in 1966 for the wilds of Somerville, New Jersey, he found new ways to give back to his community by serving as a board member for the March of Dimes, the Somerville Board of Education, and the Somerville Zoning Board.
Patrick was known for his great love of his Irish heritage, which led him to become involved in a variety of local and national Irish organizations including the Doors of Hope, the American-Irish Political Education Committee, the American-Irish Education Foundation, and the Irish-American Public Action Committee. He was a charter member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians-Somerset County-Saint Patrick's Division 1 and the United Irish Organizations of New Jersey. Patrick was an early organizer of the Somerville St. Patrick's Day parade and selected as the 1994 Grand Marshal. His deep passion for Irish music and culture led him to teach traditional Irish dancing, as a member of the Somerset County AOH Ceili group.
Patrick's family is saddened by his passing, and will miss his warm smile, infectious laugh, and delightful sense of humor, while taking comfort knowing that his kind, generous spirit lives on.
Patrick is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret, son Patrick and wife Elaine, daughter Anne Marie and husband Dave McTiernan, daughter Cathleen and husband John Lozes, and son Charlie and wife Maryann. He is also survived by cherished grandchildren, Molly Kirby and husband Reid, Brianna, Patrick, Megan, Chip, Claire, great grandson Ellis Kirby, sisters, Kathleen Mulrooney, and Ellen Collette and her husband Martin, along with many nieces and nephews. Patrick is predeceased by his siblings, John Mulrooney, Thomas Mulrooney, William Mulrooney, Ann McCauley, Mary Brandon and Charles Mulrooney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Ave., Somerville, NJ on Friday, April 12th at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Ave., in Somerville, NJ on Thursday, April 11th, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (SHIP), 87 East High Street, Somerville, New Jersey 08876 http://www.ship908.com/html/needs_list.html.
