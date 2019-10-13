|
|
Patrick Leonard
South Amboy - Patrick William Leonard, 51, of South Amboy died on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in South Amboy all his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing and loved spending time with his family.
Son of the late Michael Leonard he is survived by his wife Michelle Bialoblocki Leonard; his son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Brittany Leonard of South Amboy; his daughters Keelyn and Nicole Leonard of South Amboy; his mother Alfonsina Facendo Leonard of South Amboy; his brother Michael Leonard; his father and mother-in-law Robert and Maryellen Bialoblocki; his brothers-in-law Michael Bialoblocki and his wife Kelly and Bobby Bialoblocki; his sister-in-law Renee O'Donnell and her wife Lauren and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019