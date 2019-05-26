|
Patrick M. Corbitt
Old Bridge - Patrick M. Corbitt, 74, of Old Bridge passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Pat was a cherished husband, loving father, award-winning television director, computer graphics pioneer, and professional fan of his grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For complete obituary information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019