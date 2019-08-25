|
Patrick W. Foley
Kendall Park - Patrick W Foley, 62, of Kendall Park New Jersey, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, NJ, Patrick grew up in Edison. He graduated from the University of Scranton in 1979 where he was Managing Editor of The Aquinas and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Nu National Jesuit Honor Society. In 1978 he was elected to Who's Who Among Students In American Universities and Colleges . He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1982 at Seton Hall Law School where he was an Associate Editor of the Law Review. He was admitted to the Bar in the State of New Jersey and to the United States Court of Appeals For The Third Circuit. A member of the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Middlesex County Bar Association, Patrick had his own law office in New Brunswick since 1999 where he was a professional arbitrator and family law mediator. He served as attorney to the Zoning Board and later the Planning Board of the Township of South Brunswick. He was a devoted member of Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton and was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Pat was predeceased by his parents, William and Anne Foley and his brother-in-law, John McVey. He is survived by his wife, Lois; three children: daughter, Meghan Grace Foley of Kendall Park; stepdaughter Rachel Feinstein and her husband, Adam, of South Brunswick Township; and stepson, Bryan Unger of Somerset; three sisters: Annemarie McVey of Scottsdale, AZ; Michelle Foley of Moorestown; and Kristine Bellscheidt and her husband Paul of Pennington. He had many beloved nieces, nephews and a granddog, Shamus.
Friends may call from 9-11am on Tuesday August 27th, 2019 at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. A funeral service celebrating Pat's life will follow at 11am. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Princeton Cemetery, 29 Greenview Avenue, Princeton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either of the following charities supported by Pat: Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen, 18 Nielson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901; or Arm-In-Arm, 123 East Hanover Street, Trenton, NJ 08608.
Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019