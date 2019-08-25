Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nassau Presbyterian Church
61 Nassau Street
Princeton, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Nassau Presbyterian Church
61 Nassau Street
Princeton, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Princeton Cemetery
29 Greenview Avenue
Princeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick W. Foley


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick W. Foley Obituary
Patrick W. Foley

Kendall Park - Patrick W Foley, 62, of Kendall Park New Jersey, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, NJ, Patrick grew up in Edison. He graduated from the University of Scranton in 1979 where he was Managing Editor of The Aquinas and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Nu National Jesuit Honor Society. In 1978 he was elected to Who's Who Among Students In American Universities and Colleges . He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1982 at Seton Hall Law School where he was an Associate Editor of the Law Review. He was admitted to the Bar in the State of New Jersey and to the United States Court of Appeals For The Third Circuit. A member of the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Middlesex County Bar Association, Patrick had his own law office in New Brunswick since 1999 where he was a professional arbitrator and family law mediator. He served as attorney to the Zoning Board and later the Planning Board of the Township of South Brunswick. He was a devoted member of Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton and was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

Pat was predeceased by his parents, William and Anne Foley and his brother-in-law, John McVey. He is survived by his wife, Lois; three children: daughter, Meghan Grace Foley of Kendall Park; stepdaughter Rachel Feinstein and her husband, Adam, of South Brunswick Township; and stepson, Bryan Unger of Somerset; three sisters: Annemarie McVey of Scottsdale, AZ; Michelle Foley of Moorestown; and Kristine Bellscheidt and her husband Paul of Pennington. He had many beloved nieces, nephews and a granddog, Shamus.

Friends may call from 9-11am on Tuesday August 27th, 2019 at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. A funeral service celebrating Pat's life will follow at 11am. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Princeton Cemetery, 29 Greenview Avenue, Princeton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either of the following charities supported by Pat: Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen, 18 Nielson Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901; or Arm-In-Arm, 123 East Hanover Street, Trenton, NJ 08608.

Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now