Patsy A. Renaldi
Port Reading - Patsy A. Renaldi 89, of Port Reading, died on October 30, 2019 at home. He was born in Port Reading and was a life-long resident. He was a Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 675 in Elizabeth. Patsy then started his own business, the P.A. Renaldi Trucking Company and after that for the last 40 years, he worked for the Township of Woodbridge, in the Parks and Recreations Dept. as an Electrician. He was a Charter and Life Member of the Port Reading First Aid Squad. Patsy was the Fire Commissioner for Port Reading Fire District # 2 for 25 years. He was a member of the Woodbridge Senior Citizens Club and a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, where he was an usher and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 5809 in Port Reading.
He is predeceased by his parents, Antoinette and Matteo; brothers, Tony and Joey; sisters, Eleanor, Margaret, Katherine, Phyllis and Patricia; and his wife, Eva DeSantis Rendaldi. Patsy is survived by his daughter, Donna Marie Renaldi; son, Patrick Renaldi and his wife, Robyn; and three grandchildren, Nicole, Patrick Jr. and Shawn.
The Funeral will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret. Mass is 9:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, followed by Entombment at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019