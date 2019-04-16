|
Patsy J. Tullo
Martinsville - Patsy J. Tullo, 77, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Somerville. He was born in Somerville to the late Dominick and Veronica Tullo and was a lifelong resident of Bridgewater. Patsy was employed for Bridgewater Township as a Road Department Foreman, retiring after 31 years. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors especially when he would go camping on vacation with his wife, Barbara. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. He is predeceased by his sister, Margaret Jonas. Patsy leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Tullo; sisters, Barbara Barthlemess and Rita Jones, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4PM & 7-9PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 16, 2019