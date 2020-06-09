Paul A. Sivak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Sivak

East Windsor - Paul A. Sivak, 56 of East Windsor passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton.

Born in Oceanport, NJ, Paul was a longtime resident of Woodbridge Township until settling in East Windsor 17 years ago. He was employed as a Vendor Relations Supervisor with Wakefern and was a member of Elizabeth Knights of Columbus Post 253. Paul was an avid bowler and bourbon collector who enjoyed traveling. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a beloved brother who will be deeply missed.

Paul is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dawn Sivak; children, Jacqueline Mancuso and her husband Michael, Randall Sivak; grandchildren, Damien Barnes and Nicholas and Makayla Mancuso along with his sister, Martha Zani.

Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place at Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Lupus Foundation of America

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved