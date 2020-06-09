Paul A. Sivak
East Windsor - Paul A. Sivak, 56 of East Windsor passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton.
Born in Oceanport, NJ, Paul was a longtime resident of Woodbridge Township until settling in East Windsor 17 years ago. He was employed as a Vendor Relations Supervisor with Wakefern and was a member of Elizabeth Knights of Columbus Post 253. Paul was an avid bowler and bourbon collector who enjoyed traveling. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a beloved brother who will be deeply missed.
Paul is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dawn Sivak; children, Jacqueline Mancuso and her husband Michael, Randall Sivak; grandchildren, Damien Barnes and Nicholas and Makayla Mancuso along with his sister, Martha Zani.
Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place at Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Lupus Foundation of America
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
