Paul Busch, Jr.
Carteret - Paul Busch, Jr., 58 of Carteret passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.
Born in South Amboy, Paul resided in Cliffwood Beach for many years before settling in Carteret 30 years ago. Mr. Busch was employed as Operations Manager for Linden Bulk Transportation and a longtime member of Carteret Elks Lodge 2235 and also coached Carteret Little League and softball. Paul was an avid sportsman but above all; a loving husband, father and uncle who will be deeply missed.
Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul Busch, Sr. as well as a brother, Tim Busch. Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Maria Busch; children, Barbara and Sarah Busch; mother, Barbara Busch; sister, Justina Mastro and her husband Louis; nephews, Tim Busch, Jr., Sean and William Fitzsimmons, Louis Mastro; mother-in-law, Barbara Pusillo; sister-in-law, Jo Fitzsimmons and her husband William; brother-in-law, Ron Pusillo and his beloved pets, Khloe and Jimmy.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 3, 2019