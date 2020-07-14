1/1
Paul Cavallaro
Paul Cavallaro

South Amboy - Paul Cavallaro, 96, of South Amboy died on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy. Born in Newark he lived in Cranford before moving to the Morgan section of Sayreville. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Before retiring he was employed as a newspaper distributor. He enjoyed bowling and roller skating.

Son of the late Santo and Grace D'Augistino Cavallaro he is also predeceased by his wife Gloria Cox Cavallaro in 2013 and his sons James Cavallaro in 2013 and Michael Cavallaro in 1976. He is survived by his sons Paul, Sam and Larry; his daughter-in-law Bernadette Cavallaro; 8 grandsons; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7pm.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
