Paul Countryman



Old Bridge - Paul Countryman, a great American, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in his home in Old Bridge, New Jersey, a town he had lived in for 57 years. Paul proudly served his country and was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII.



Paul lived a full life, and was still active well into his 80's, playing golf, working in his wood shop, buying and selling on EBAY, and working as a volunteer for the "Mr. Fix-It" National Organization.



Paul was predeceased by his first wife Shirley O'Brien.



Paul is survived by a large and loving extended family; beloved wife Nancy A. Sisco Countryman, his daughter Shirley Howard and family, his step daughter Nancy E. Piscatelli and family, his stepson Gregg R. Sisco and family, his stepson Jeffrey P. Sisco and family, his stepson Jon C. Sisco and family.



Paul is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will sorely miss "Pop Paul's" kindness, gentleness, and unwavering dedication to the important activities in their lives, which he attended with his wife Nancy for the better part of the last four decades.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 6-8 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 10 AM at St. Clements Church, 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ 07747, followed by burial at Washington Monumental Cemetery in South River.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Donation details are available upon request.









