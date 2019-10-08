|
Paul D. Scott, Sr.
Somerset - Minister Paul D. Scott, Sr., age 71, died October 2, 2019 in New Brunswick. A former Director of Summer Youth Social Services Program in New Brunswick. Assistant Pastor at Victory Christian Center, New Brunswick. Surviving are his wife, Linda; 5 children, Paul, Jr., David, Rachel, Rebekah and Sarah; 3 grandchildren and 1 brother, Joseph Scott, Jr. Viewing is from 7-9 PM, Wed., Oct. 8th, at Victory Christian Center, 27 Throop Ave., New Brunswick. Additional Viewing will be on Thurs., Oct. 10th, from 10-11 AM at the New Creation Apostolic Church, 58 Churchill Ave., Somerset, immediately followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019