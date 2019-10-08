Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Victory Christian Center,
27 Throop Ave
New Brunswick, NJ
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Creation Apostolic Church
58 Churchill Ave
Somerset, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
New Creation Apostolic Church
Paul D. Scott Sr.

Paul D. Scott, Sr.

Somerset - Minister Paul D. Scott, Sr., age 71, died October 2, 2019 in New Brunswick. A former Director of Summer Youth Social Services Program in New Brunswick. Assistant Pastor at Victory Christian Center, New Brunswick. Surviving are his wife, Linda; 5 children, Paul, Jr., David, Rachel, Rebekah and Sarah; 3 grandchildren and 1 brother, Joseph Scott, Jr. Viewing is from 7-9 PM, Wed., Oct. 8th, at Victory Christian Center, 27 Throop Ave., New Brunswick. Additional Viewing will be on Thurs., Oct. 10th, from 10-11 AM at the New Creation Apostolic Church, 58 Churchill Ave., Somerset, immediately followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
