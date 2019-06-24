|
|
Paul Edward Kwiatkowski
Brooksville, FL - Paul Kwiatkowski passed away at the Sturgill Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, Florida on June 20, 2019. Paul, a long time resident of Spring Hill Florida, was born in Sayreville New Jersey, and was a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School, class of 1979. Paul was predeceased by his mother and father, the late Audrey M. and Edward J. Kwiatkowski, and is survived by his wife Donna Hanson Kwiatkowski of Spring Hill Florida, and brothers Gerald of Matawan and David of Sayreville, New Jersey. Contributions to the ALS Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 24, 2019