Paul F. Constantino
Hillsborough - Paul F. Constantino passed away on Thursday January16, 2020 at home. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Hillsborough in 1988. He worked for the NY District Council of Carpenters for over 25 years. He was a proud USMC Veteran who actively supported the Armed Forces. Paul was also a member of Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough. He was known by all to be very family oriented and loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were the apple of his eye.
Predeceased by his wife Jacqueline, he is survived by his three daughters, Jaime Hardgrove, Kerri and Jaclyn Constantino, his grandchildren, Brandan, Joseph, Jake and Catie and many family members.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday January 20 at 10:30am at the Mary Mother of God Church, 157 South Triangle Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Cremation will be private. Visiting for relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, January 19, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Hillsborough funeral home, 796 US Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020