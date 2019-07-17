|
|
Paul F. Sommer
Edison - Paul F. Sommer, 73 of Edison, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
Paul was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and came to Edison 44 years ago. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the United States Army. After his Honorable discharge, he was employed by MCI and later became Verizon as a Communication Technician. He retired in 2008. He loved playing guitar and singing, especially Country ~ Western songs, playing golf and was an avid scratch off lottery ticket player.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Christian F. and Francis E. ( nee Byrne ) Sommer.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years Susan F. ( nee Middleton ) Sommer; beloved father of Terri Lynn and her husband James Fritz, Paul F. Sommer, Jr. and Shaun and his wife Karen Sommer; dear brother of Noreen E. Del Giudico; adored uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, with the Pastor William Gerak officiating. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 6 ~ 8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019