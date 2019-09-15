|
|
Deacon Paul G. Licameli
Metuchen - Paul Gabriel Licameli, 91, retired deacon for the Diocese of Metuchen and a retired journalist, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in West New York, NJ, he resided in Rochelle Park, NJ, and Maitland, FL, before moving to Metuchen, NJ, in 1970. He was a 1946 graduate of Seton Hall Preparatory School and a 1950 graduate of Seton Hall University, both in South Orange.
His journalism career spanned 40 years from 1956 to 1996. He was employed in the circulation department of The Advocate, the Newark Archdiocesan weekly, from 1953 to 1955, and as a reporter at the Hudson Dispatch in Union City from 1956 to 1960. During that time he taught English at St. Joseph's High School in West New York. He was an associate editor at the Milwaukee Archdiocesan weekly in 1960. He was a copy editor and occasional editorial writer at the Record of Hackensack from 1961 to 1967 and also served as a New York area correspondent for the National Catholic News Service. From 1967 to 1970 he was managing editor of the Florida Catholic of the Orlando, Florida Archdiocese. From 1969 until 1993, he was a copy editor and editorial-page editor at The News Tribune in Woodbridge. In the 1970s he was a member of the advisory board of the Monitor, the Trenton Diocese weekly. In 2004 he was appointed to the advisory board of the Metuchen Diocese weekly The Catholic Spirit.
He was ordained a deacon by Bishop Edward Hughes in 1996 and served at St. Francis Cathedral until retirement in 2006. His ministry included Eucharistic visits at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and membership in the Metuchen Edison Area Interfaith Clergy Association. He continued limited diaconate service at the cathedral until his death.
He and his wife Marian received the Regina Nostra Medallion in 2006.
He became a member of St. Francis Parish in 1970. At various times he served as a member of its Parish Council, a lector, and catechist and a sponsor for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. He was a lifetime member of St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 3272, and a member of St. Anthony's Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order in Scotch Plains.
The son of the late Charles and Mary Licameli, he was predeceased by four brothers, Francis, Anthony, Cosmo and Charles; five sisters, Sr. Mary Carmel and Sr. Paul Gabriel of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, based in Peekskill, NY, Gaetana, Regina, and Anna.
He is survived by his wife, the former Marian K. Abrahams, whom he married in 1964; two sons, Joachim P. and wife Marianita of Metuchen, and Paul R. of Somerville, MA; a daughter, Anna Maria D'Ippolito and husband Frank of Melrose, MA; a granddaughter, Cecilia; a sister, Rita Licameli of Hasbrouck Heights; 2 brothers, Joseph of Newport, RI and Thomas of St. Peters, MO; and 6 nieces and 5 nephews.
Services will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:45 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 27) Metuchen, followed by a 10:15 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
Visitation is Monday, September 16, from 4:00-8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Choices Resource Center, 503 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840, or the St. Francis Cathedral Social Concerns Ministry, 45 Library Place, Metuchen, NJ 08840.
To send condolences, please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019