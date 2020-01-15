|
|
Paul Gordon Mann
Paul Mann, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Paul was born on March 3, 1946 in Plainfield, NJ to Louis and Ruth (Resnick) Mann. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1964 and earned his B.A. in Elementary Education from William Patterson University in 1972. Paul was a gifted musician playing the trumpet throughout high school and the French horn for the U.S. Air Force Band during his military service from 1966 to 1969. He met the love of his life, Lynn in New Jersey in 1965 and married in 1967. In their 52 years of marriage, they raised two children, Jeffrey Mann and Kimberley (Mann) Pulvers and were actively devoted to grandsons Miles and Max Pulvers. Paul could often be found laughing with strangers, praying with friends, and sharing his faith freely. Paul was a committed servant of God. He actively supported a variety of ministries including serving on the Board of Directors of Jews for Jesus for over 20 years. This outreach complemented his natural passion for people. He always saw the best in people and brought out their positive attributes. He loved connecting with people and cared deeply about them. He was always willing to help and was known for reaching out and making people feel special. Paul is survived by his wife and best friend, Lynn and his children, Jeff and Shayla (Imrich) Mann (6 children; 2 grandchildren) and Kimberley (Mann) and Ron Pulvers (2 children). A memorial and celebration of Paul's life will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 East Grant Road Tucson, AZ 85713 on Thursday, January 16th at 1:30 PM.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020