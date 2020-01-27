|
Paul J. Baldasarre
Paul J. Baldasarre passed in peace on Sunday, January 26 at home surrounded by his family at the age of 82 from natural causes. He is the son of the late Paul and Antionette (Farino) Baldasarre.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, Paul's Italian heritage, strong work ethic and devotion to family and friends had a significant impact to all he encountered. Coming from a modest up-bringing, through his passion for success and partnering with his long-time friend Frank Spalluto, they established Garden State Engine and Equipment, the largest truck-mounted crane business on the east coast. Paul's talent for problem solving resulted in several major innovations in crane technology that dramatically impacted the industry.
Leader of his own band for thirty years the "CAPRI's", Paul will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and Pop-Pop, successful businessman, accomplished musician, avid traveler, Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, proud patriot and US Navy veteran.
Paul was the dear and devoted husband of wife Jean Ann (Rozanski) who he shared a marriage and friendship for 59 years.
Loving father of Cindy Shanholtz, Susan Polomski and her husband Stanley and Jennifer Gentry and her husband Aaron. Proud grandfather of Caroline and her fiancé Sean, Robert, Matthew and his wife Jessica, Jack, Jared, Paolo and Antonella. Brother of Constance, Andrew and the late Lou Baldasarre. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in the United States as well as Italy.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Knoll-DeVoe Funeral Home & Cremation Service 142 West Washington Avenue, Washington NJ 07882. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 30th at St. Ann's Catholic Church 32 Main St, Hampton, NJ 08827. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.
