|
|
Paul J. Noone
Brick - Paul J. Noone, 85, of Brick, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Pittston, PA, he came to New Jersey in 1952, residing in Hillside and Roselle Park before raising his family in Iselin, then retiring to the Poconos before moving to Brick.
Paul worked as a Postal Clerk for the Iselin Post Office for 28 years. He served his country proudly in the Army during the Cold War. He was a member of St. Dominic's R. C. Church in Brick.
Paul enjoyed playing with his grandsons and sons. His favorite sports activities were Tennis, Skiing, Basketball, Football, and Softball. He loved visiting family and traveling across country in their RV.
Paul was predeceased by his wife Beverly in 2008; and his three brothers, Joseph, Robert and William.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul Noone and daughter-in-law Christine of Branchburg, and Gary Noone of Phillipsburg; his grandsons, Patrick and Sean; along with his brother Donald; his sisters, Mary Angela Amaniera, Mary Loretta Sonntag, and Catherine Korsant.
Private services have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com .
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Paul Noone, donations can be made to or
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020