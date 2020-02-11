|
Paul J. Varga, Jr.
Monroe Township - Paul J. Varga, Jr. died Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home in Monroe Township. He was 86.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Paul J. Varga, Sr. and Elizabeth (Pal) Varga, he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Monroe in 1989. He was a mechanic for Landis Ford in New Brunswick and a driver for Jersey Paper Company in South Brunswick before becoming manager of Carolier Lanes in North Brunswick, where he worked for over 20 years before retiring in 1994.
He was a member of the Reformed Church of Highland Park.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan C. (Rupp) Varga in 2005. Surviving are five sons - Paul Varga, III of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Wayne Varga and his wife Patricia of Edison, Robert Varga of Monroe, William Varga and his wife Dorothy of Monroe and Thomas Varga and his wife AnnMarie of Monroe; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Reformed Church of Highland Park, 19-21 Second Avenue, Highland Park, NJ 08904.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020