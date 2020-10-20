1/
Paul Kunkel
Paul Kunkel

Nesquehoning, PA - Paul F. Kunkel, 89 years of age of Lake Drive Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home.

Born Saturday, December 27, 1930 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania the son of the late Ira and Hazel (McCurley) Kunkel. Paul was also predeceased by his siblings, Elizabeth Kunkel, Ruth Steward, Ira Kunkel, Jr., Ray Kunkel and Karl Kunkel.

Paul is survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A 1948 graduate of Hazleton High School, Paul worked at Tung-Sol in Weatherly. Paul enlisted, and served honorably in the United States Army at Ft. Knox during the Korean War.

Returning home Paul attended Penn State University earning an associates degree in Engineering. Paul then entered Bloomsburg University obtaining a BS in Education. Paul, taught in the Bridgewater New Jersey School district until retiring in 1988. Paul was a talented musician, having served as organist for the Lutheran Church of Somerville, New Jersey for many years. Paul played guitar, piano and sang with Ruth and Warren Steward for three decades.

Upon retiring Paul opened a restaurant, Bed & Breakfast in Poolvillle near Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services of 211 First Street Weatherly, Pennsylvania 18255. (570) 427-4231

A Funeral service will be at 11 o'clock AM on Friday October 23, 2020 from the funeral home. No calling.

Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Beaver Meadows Pennsylvania.

Please make donations to your favorite charity in Paul's memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com




Published in Courier News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
