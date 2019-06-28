|
Paul Lennon
Bound Brook - Paul Lennon, 72, died May 26, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset.
Born in New Brunswick, Paul was the son of John and Trude (Rubel) Lennon. Paul grew up in East Brunswick, and graduated from Rutgers University. He worked at the Arc of Somerset County for 30 years. Paul lived in New Brunswick for many years before moving to Bound Brook in 2008 with his partner, Cheri. Paul was a dear friend, a fierce advocate for people with disabilities, a loving pet parent, and a beloved partner and family member. Paul lived a great life. He loved to travel and visited many countries.
Paul had many interests which he also enjoyed discussing, included politics, social justice, history, spirituality and religion, animals, gardening, cooking, camping, music, and being outside in nature. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate person who cared deeply about the people in his life.
Paul was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his partner, Cheri Tibberts; his brother, Gene Lennon and his wife, Vika, sons Michael and Daniel, his aunt Elfriede Schlesinger,cousin David Schlesinger and his daughter Maya, cousin Ady Aldermeshian, her husband Hrair, and their children Laura and Peter, as well as many cousins. Paul was devoted to his and Cheri's pets: Sashi, dog, Ben and Missy, cats, and Joni, parrot.
Gathering with the family will be 10 to 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 with the Memorial Service beginning at 11:30 AM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. Memorial contributions can be made to Lost Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 128, Pittstown, NJ or the Arc of Somerset County, 141 South Main Street, Manville, NJ.
