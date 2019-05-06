|
Paul Nagy, Jr.
Woodbridge - Paul Nagy, Jr., 48 of Woodbridge passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Born in Perth Amboy, Paul was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge, a 1989 graduate of Woodbridge High School and a United States Marine Corp Veteran.
Surviving are his parents, Paul Nagy Sr. and his wife Priscilla; children, Courtney and John Nagy and a sister, Sandra Nagy.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 6, 2019