Paul R. Driscoll, 88, of Bridgewater passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Laurel Circle Care Center in Bridgewater.
He was born in Claremont, NH on April 25, 1931, a son of the late Daniel M. and Helen Conlin Driscoll. He spent his early years in Windsor, VT. He and his young family moved to Martinsville in 1963. After the passing of the love of his life, he moved to Basking Ridge.
Paul was a 1949 graduate of Bound Brook High School and a 1957 graduate of Rutgers University, New Brunswick receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree.
He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served from 1951 to 1954.
Mr. Driscoll was employed by Milliken in New York City for 38 years and was its Director of Marketing before retiring in 1996.
Paul was an avid golfer, having been a long-time member of the Raritan Valley Country Club where he made three holes-in-one over the span of 17 years. He was also an accomplished fly fisherman and enjoyed fishing the rivers of Vermont with his grandson.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Hall Driscoll, who died on December 25, 1988; and by two brothers, Daniel M. Driscoll, Jr. and John F. Driscoll.
Mr. Driscoll is survived by a daughter, Colleen Boepple and her husband, John, of Wilton, CT; and a son, Paul G. Driscoll and his wife, Nina, of Westport, CT. He was an exceptional grandparent to his four grandchildren: Brendan Boepple and his wife, Olivia Wall, Ryan Boepple, Courtney Boepple, and Megan Boepple.
A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Martinsville on Friday, January 24 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. Relatives and friends may visit at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Thursday from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020