Paul R. Westbrook
Milltown - Paul R. Westbrook of Milltown, New Jersey, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was 79. Born in Milwaukee, WI, he lived in Watchung, Montclair and Westfield, NJ before moving to Milltown 13 years ago.
Paul was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and a lifelong Badgers fan. An expert in finance, Paul founded his own financial planning firm, Westbrook Financial Advisors, taught at Rutgers University and wrote several books on finance and business. He was a member of the Rutgers Club and enjoyed listening to opera and European travel.
Paul is predeceased by his parents John and Anna Westbrook, and his sister Lynn Westbrook.
Surviving is his wife Elizabeth Marquez; his daughter Ashley Westbrook and her fiancé Tommy Donaldson, of Brooklyn, NY; his stepdaughter Elizabeth Johnson of Seattle, WA; his stepdaughter Alison O'Neill, her husband David and their children, Brian and Katie, of Summit, NJ; his sister Ruth Williamson of Milwaukee, WI; his brother Kurt Westbrook of Poynette, WI; and his niece and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call on Saturday, June 22nd from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St. - at Riva Avenue, Milltown, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held during that time at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , . You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019